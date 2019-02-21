A judge is refusing to overturn a jury's finding that Baton Rouge police are not at fault for an alcohol-related crash that left a man with permanent brain damage.

The 2008 wreck between a car and an 18-wheeler happened 30 minutes after officers stopped the car's driver, Jean Paul Palmer, for running a stop sign but didn't arrest him for driving with a suspended license.

About 15 minutes after police left the traffic stop, Palmer ran another stop sign and collided with the 18-wheeler. Palmer's blood-alcohol level was 0.21 percent more than two hours after the crash. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana for those 21 and older.

Palmer was 29 at the time and had a prior DWI conviction.

A passenger in Palmer's car suffered brain damage in the crash at Florida Boulevard and O'Neal Lane, and others in the car suffered serious injuries. The truck driver also was injured.

Officers testified last year at the trial of a lawsuit filed against the city-parish by the injured plaintiffs that they had no reason to believe Palmer was intoxicated when they stopped him at 2 a.m.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury decided in May that police aren't to blame for the crash.

The plaintiffs asked state District Judge Todd Hernandez to vacate the jury's verdict and award damages, but the judge denied that request on Jan. 31. His ruling was filed into the court record Feb. 5.

Rodney Messina, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, said Thursday the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal will be asked to consider the matter.