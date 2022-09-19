A state appellate court has agreed that the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board did not break a state law when it split three precincts in the nine-member election map the board narrowly approved in May.
The ruling does not affect the Nov. 8 elections, but is also does not end the case. The plaintiffs can still potentially prevail if they can show it's possible to draw a nine-member map that does not split precincts.
The case now heads back to the court of state District Judge Tarvald Smith for a possible trial.
Amid the legal uncertainty, state election officials in early July revived old School Board maps that were approved in 2014 to use in the Nov. 8 elections. The appellate court decision leaves all that in place. Any future decisions concerning School Board election maps will affect only future elections — the next scheduled School Board election is in fall 2026.
Thirty-three candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot and all nine School Board districts are being contested.
In a 23-page ruling issued Friday, a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the bulk of a June 17 ruling issued by Judge Smith. Smith had declared null and void the nine-member map the School Board approved in May and ordered the implementation of a rival 11-member map that does not split precincts.
Reached Monday, attorney Brian Blackwell, who along with law partner James Bullman, is representing the four Baton Rouge plaintiffs in the case, said he was out of town and unable to comment.
Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the School Board, did not respond to messages Monday seeking comment.
The redistricting process has been expensive, with a tab for taxpayers of almost $125,000 at last count and growing.
The lawsuit centers around a 54-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits. The adopted Plan 22 split precincts while the Ware/Collins Plan 1-11 does not, which the plaintiffs say is proof it was possible to avoid splitting precincts.
The three-judge panel — Walter Lanier III, Allison Penzano and Jewel “Duke” Welch — disagreed.
They sided with School Board attorneys that when the board approved Plan 22 it made clear it wanted to maintain nine members. Consequently, the judge found it’s improper to compare Plan 22 to any plan, like the Ware/Collins plan, that changes the number of board members from nine.
“The mere existence of other plans, providing for a School Board whose election districts are comprised of whole precincts, did not automatically mandate that the School Board choose those plans,” according to the ruling.
In his June 17 ruling, Smith zeroed in on the School Board’s failure to settle on its preferred size in advance of the final vote. He pointed to language in the statute saying the School Board could approve an election map only “after determining the number of members of said board.”
Appellate court judges Lanier, Penzano and Welch, however, found that the School Board “was not required to take a vote and issue a declaration or first pass a resolution determining the number of its membership, and then take another vote.”
Rather, two other state laws make clear that school boards need only adopt a single resolution to decide how many members it will have and its election district boundaries, the judges wrote.
The appellate court ruling means that in order to successfully challenge Plan 22, the plaintiffs will need to show that it’s possible to draw a nine-member election map that doesn’t split precincts. To do that, the plaintiffs will have to disprove the board’s redistricting expert Mike Hefner’s contention that it was impossible to do that without running afoul of other redistricting criteria outlined in federal law.
All of the nine-member maps the School Board had considered split precincts.
One of the plaintiffs, James Finney, however, says he's drawn such a map.
On June 13, he testified before Judge Smith that over "a couple of hours on a Friday evening" he’d drawn a nine-member map that does not split precincts. Finney, a math instructor at ITI Technical College, drew six of the 19 maps that the School Board considered, including the Ware/Collins 1-11 plan.
Smith, however, would not let Finney’s new map be admitted as evidence since it had not been independently vetted for its accuracy.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who pressed for the rejected 11-member map and has been highly critical of her colleagues, urged the board to bring the case to an end.
“We can quickly resolve this by producing a nine-member plan that does not split precincts, violate state statutes or violate federal law and get our job done,” Ware-Jackson said. “Although the demographer we hired testified that he cannot do it, that does not mean that it cannot be done."