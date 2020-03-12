Three men were indicted on second-degree murder counts Thursday in the November shooting death of a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man on Crestwood Street.

Darnell Daquell Mackyeon, 21, and Tyler Christopher Westmore, 23, both of Baton Rouge, and Kollie Bono, 25, of Reserve, are accused in the Nov. 12 killing of Jermiquec Goings.

Goings was found in a yard on Crestwood off Cedarcrest Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. Police have said they believe the shooting may have occurred during some type of drug activity.

Mackyeon, of 1922 Boulevard de Province; Westmore, of 1811 S. Flannery Road; and Bono, of 188 Homewood Place, Reserve, face mandatory terms of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.