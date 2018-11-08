A 51-year-old Pride man is under indictment on aggravated rape and sexual battery counts involving two young girls.
Gary Babin Jr., of 14119 Heatherton Ave., is accused of raping one of the girls numerous times between 2009 and 2014.
An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indictment returned Wednesday also alleges Babin committed sexual battery on the other girl in 2014.
An aggravated rape conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The case is assigned to state District Judge Don Johnson.