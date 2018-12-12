A Gonzales man has been sentenced to more than 9½ years in federal prison for his role in an Ascension Parish-based drug organization that trafficked heroin and cocaine in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Arthur Johnson Jr., 42, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson to forfeit $109,000 in drug proceeds, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Tuesday.

Johnson, the chief executive officer of Ruff-n-Rugged Entertainment in Geismar, was the organizer and leader of the drug trafficking network, Fremin said previously.

Johnson and eight other members of the drug organization pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Baton Rouge.

9 plead guilty to federal drug charges in Ascension Parish-based trafficking network Nine members of an Ascension Parish-based drug network that trafficked cocaine and heroin in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas have admitted th…

Johnson went by the aliases Nelson Howard, "Dread" and "Wood."