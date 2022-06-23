Attorneys for the man accused of a deadly rampage through the Baton Rouge area last fall have withdrawn from his case, saying fights with prosecutors over evidence like blood, shoes and witness interviews got so intense that they felt at risk of facing charges themselves.
It's not clear how the change will affect the prosecution of Matthew Mire. He faces the death penalty if convicted of fatally shooting a state trooper and a Prairieville woman and wounding three other people. He is currently set for trial on Sept. 12.
District Attorney Ricky Babin denied any threats to prosecute the attorneys.
Court records show the two sides have sparred since the first days of the investigation. They clashed over access to blood evidence from the shootings, and prosecutors accused defense attorneys of trying to influence the testimony of Mire's mother — a claim Mire's mother later denied to investigators — and not disclosing for two months that they had a pair of his Nike Air Force Ones.
They have also accused each other of improperly using secret motions seeking the judge presiding in Mire's case to act without hearing from the other side.
Prosecutors' statements in court and legal filings led Mire's attorneys, Christine Lehmann and Russell Barksdale, to believe they could soon be prosecuted themselves for obstruction of justice, according to their attorney, Avery Pardee. She said that belief made it impossible for them to zealously defend Mire.
"There just can't be that tension existing in attorneys," Pardee told Judge Tess Stromberg on Wednesday.
Babin and his prosecutors say they never threatened prosecuting the lawyers and filed legal documents swearing to that effect. They did reference alleged obstructive and improper behavior in court papers, but they said they were referring to professional conduct standards, not criminal laws.
Assistant District Attorney Robin O'Bannon objected to allowing the Capital Assistance Center attorneys off the case because of the obstruction claims. But she told Stromberg she had no objection if they got off for other reasons.
On Wednesday, after a meeting between prosecutors and defense attorneys outside of court and a closed-door meeting in the judge's chambers, the two sides agreed to let the Capital Assistance Center lawyers back out — without any formal acknowledgment of the claims of threatened prosecution.
Lawyers with the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana were appointed as Mire's new defense attorneys.
Police and prosecutors say Mire ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert in French Settlement as he did paperwork in his parked patrol unit, then killed Pamela Adair, one of his relatives. They say Mire shot two other people and led police on a chase and day-long manhunt through Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Mire faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and other charges. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 12, though it was not clear whether the change in attorneys would lead to a delay.