A now former Shaw Group employee who passed inside information about the Baton Rouge firm's planned 2012 acquisition to her then-boyfriend and to another man was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Kelly Liu, 33, of Baton Rouge, also was fined $7,500 by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles. She worked in Shaw's financial planning and analysis department on Essen Lane.

Liu, Salvador Joseph Russo III and Victory Ho were convicted of insider trading in Baton Rouge federal court in May. Russo was Liu's boyfriend when Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. acquired Shaw for $3 billion.

Russo, 35, of Baton Rouge, and Ho, 39, of Morgan City, have been sentenced to 16 months and 32 months in prison, respectively. Ho was ordered to forfeit more than $300,000 he reaped from the inside information; Russo must surrender the $4,000 profit he realized.

Former Shaw executive Scott David Zeringue pleaded guilty in 2014 to securities fraud conspiracy and was put on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution.

Zeringue's brother-in-law, Ruston dentist Jesse H. Roberts III, was acquitted last year of securities fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged Roberts turned a $700,000 profit from confidential information that Zeringue testified he passed on to his brother-in-law.