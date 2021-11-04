A Baton Rouge man's murder trial in the 2011 dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, has been pushed back to February.

Oscar Lozada, 46, was scheduled to stand trial Nov. 29 in the slaying, but his attorney is involved in another murder case that is set for a retrial Nov. 15 and may last more than a week.

State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts granted defense lawyer Stephen Sterling's request for a continuance, and scheduled a new trial date of Feb. 22.

Sylviane Lozada was 51 when she disappeared. Her body has never been found. Her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.

Prosecutors say Lozada killed and dismembered his wife in July 2011, then fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter.

Venezuela has no extradition agreement with the United States. However, Lozada was arrested in late 2018 in Mexico and brought back to Baton Rouge, where he's charged with second-degree murder.

Lozada confessed in 2018 to killing and dismembering his wife, officials have said. He later tried to have the confession thrown out, but the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled it can be used at his trial.

Lozada, who faces a mandatory sentence to life in prison if found guilty as charged, rejected an offer last year to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year prison term.

The couple's daughter lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.