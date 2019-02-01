Two south Louisiana men have been sent to federal prison for their roles in a large-scale heroin trafficking organization based in Ascension Parish and Houston, Texas, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Friday.

Demond "Big Dimmer" Smith, 39, of St. James, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Jablonski "Blosky" Hankton, 37, of Gonzales, was ordered to spend nearly eight years behind bars by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.

Smith and Hankton were convicted in "Operation Dirty Bird," a federal, state and local investigation that led to the indictment of 18 people in early 2017. Fourteen of the defendants are from Louisiana.

Fremin said the investigation has resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone, as well as several vehicles and $314,000 in drug proceeds.

Eleven of the defendants have been sentenced, he said, including Darwin "Zero" Elphage of Gonzales and Jermaine Christopher "Plat Plat" Pleasant of Donaldsonville. Elphage is serving 10 years, and Pleasant more than 6 1/2 years.