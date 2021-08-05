A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home won't stand trial next month because his sanity hearing has been pushed back until October.

In elderly Baton Rouge woman's slaying, accused teen killer pursues insanity defense A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting a 74-year-old woman to death during an attempted burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch r…

Xavier Cade was scheduled to stand trial Sept. 20 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Angela Haymon. But that date was scrubbed Thursday after his sanity hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 20. A new trial date was not set.

Cade's lawyer, prosecutors and state District Judge Beau Higginbotham are awaiting a doctor's report on Cade's mental competency to assist in his defense and whether he was sane in December 2019 at the time of the shooting. Cade was 15 then.

Cade, now 16, was free on bail until several months ago when he was arrested again, and Higginbotham revoked his bond. There was no mention in court Thursday of a letter Cade recently wrote to the judge, begging for another chance to be sent back to his family.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Accused Baton Rouge teen killer arrested again, begs for 'one more chance' Claiming he's "not a problem child," a Baton Rouge teenager awaiting trial in the 2019 shooting death of a 74-year-old woman is begging a judg…

The reason for his latest arrest is unknown because his juvenile record is under seal.

If convicted of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.

Haymon was shot to death Dec. 30, 2019, in the carport of her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road. Authorities said she was investigating a noise when Cade allegedly shot her in the chest with a stolen hunting rifle.