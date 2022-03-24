A Denham Springs woman and a Port Allen man were indicted Thursday on second-degree murder charges in the beating death of her 63-year-old uncle last fall.
Clyde McFadden, of Baton Rouge, died Oct. 16, a day after Lorenza Lemon took a board from his car and beat McFadden, "striking the victim repeatedly about the head and body," an arrest report states.
McFadden told detectives at a hospital that his niece, Yketa McFadden, and a man were responsible for the Oct. 15 attack, Baton Rouge police said.
An arrest affidavit says the woman and man went that day to her uncle's home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue and called him outside.
The affidavit says the Oct. 15 attack was the second that week. Two days earlier, police say Yketa McFadden attacked her uncle "with a cinderblock and a stick" after he denied her claims of sexually assaulting someone. The man, later identified as Lemon, who was with the niece "also slapped (Clyde McFadden) in the face," the affidavit goes on to say.
Clyde McFadden did not seek medical treatment after the Oct. 13 attack.
Officials say the beatings left Clyde McFadden with cuts on his face and head, broken ribs on the left side of his body and a shattered tibia and fibula. He died from his injuries a day after the second beating.
His niece told police she beat her uncle in retaliation because she believed he had sexually assaulted someone she knew, but the dead man's ex-wife disputed that accusation and said she believes the killing was drug-related.
McFadden's former wife said he struggled heavily with addiction but was serious about getting clean from drugs and alcohol.
Yketa McFadden, 36, is free on $250,000 bond. Lemon, 50, is being held without bond.
Each faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.
The case is assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.