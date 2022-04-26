A Baton Rouge man who killed a woman by ramming his speeding truck into her car, believing God had told him to kill himself during a hallucination about the end times, has been released from the state mental hospital in Jackson after a 2½-year stay and is back at home with his family.
Jack Jordan, 21, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the July 2019 death of Stephanie Payne. As a condition of his release, State District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose told Jordan he can never again get behind the wheel. He also must attend regular counseling sessions with a psychiatrist and a psychologist,
Jordan was 18 at the time of the fiery crash at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road. He had been at the mental facility since August 2019.
Jordan's attorney, James Manasseh, said Tuesday that mental health professionals decided it was no longer necessary for Jordan to remain at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System.
"They are confident everything is in place so he is not a danger to the community or himself," he said. "He is mentally stable, his medications are working extremely well. There's nothing more they can do for him at the facility."
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office discussed Jordan's release with the Payne family and they understand the decision based on his treatment, reports and evaluation.
"Although they feel that the amount of time he did in treatment was short (less than three years) they understand and respect the system," Moore said.
"They still suffer terribly from their loss," he added. Moore said Payne's husband did not wish to discuss the case publicly.
In addition to Jordan continuing to see a psychiatrist and a psychologist, the mental facility will keep supervising him, Manasseh said.
Three doctors who evaluated Jordan determined he was not mentally fit when he plowed into Payne's idling sport utility vehicle at more than 90 mph on July 22, 2019. The SUV was engulfed in flames. Payne died at age 51.
Jordan was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia after the crash. He had no criminal or mental health history other than mild depression in the lead-up to Payne's death.
Then-state District Judge Bonnie Jackson agreed in August 2020 with the doctors and attorneys, saying it was clear that Jordan was suffering a severe mental episode and did not have the ability to differentiate right and wrong at the time.
Jordan had been charged with second-degree murder after the crash.
"There was a criminal act," Manasseh said Tuesday, "but he's not criminally responsible for it."
He said Jordan will essentially be on probation for life, with a probation officer supervising him. Leading up to his release from the mental facility, Jordan was allowed several "day passes" to spend time with his family, then was allowed to stay with them overnight or for a weekend, Manasseh noted.
Johnson-Rose will review his case June 22.
Manasseh had said early on in the case that he believed Jordan suffered a psychotic break and was not in his right mind at the time of the crash. He later said Jordan believed he was living through the rapture, a belief in some evangelical Christian theologies that the saved will be taken to heaven at the end times, and that he was having hallucinations about God telling him he would be taken away from Earth.
Manasseh said Jordan is taking online courses at LSU, just as he did while at the mental facility.
At the time of the crash, Jordan was scheduled to attend LSU that fall following a spring semester he had spent in their dual enrollment program, which allows current high school students to take some courses.
Payne, a mother and wife, ran a motivational organization called "I’m Alive 2 Thrive” in honor of a daughter who died in 2016.
"There is so much remorse from Jack and his family," Manasseh said.