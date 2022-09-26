It's been about 3 1/2 years since Art Schultz's life was struck by tragedy. He came home to find his wife of more than five decades lying dead on the living room floor.
Frances Jane Schultz had been beaten, bloodied and bound with duct tape. The culprits rifled through the Zachary couple's home, stealing two guns and a solitaire diamond ring during the brutal home invasion that rocked the quiet East Baton Rouge Parish city.
On Monday morning, Art Schultz got to face the last of the three Ethel men who killed his 73-year-old wife life moments before a 19th Judicial District Judge fated him to prison.
Donevan "Nunnie" Germain Brown, 26, was sentenced to 45 years during a brief hearing inside the state 19th Judicial District Courthouse. Brown became the third man convicted in Frances Schultz's killing when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery charges as part of a negotiated agreement Sept. 16.
Prosecutors from the District Attorney's office offered Brown the 45-year sentence as part of the plea deal, attorneys said Monday. His partners in the home invasion — Adrian "Rat" Curtis, 27, and his older brother, 28-year-old Courtland "Marlo" Curtis — confessed to their respective charges and received sentencing earlier this year.
Art Schultz had a mournful fury in his eyes as he chided Brown during Monday's proceedings. He turned toward the defendant and spoke directly to him.
"Every night before I go to bed, I say a prayer," he said. "And I hope that as long as you live and when you die, your soul burns in hell for eternity because you're a loser and a coward."
Brown sat a few feet away in shackles and prison scrubs. He remained quiet and looked straight ahead, displaying no emotion as Schultz berated him. He did not make a statement during the hearing other than to answer a few procedural questions from Judge Raymond Bigelow.
"You took away 53 years of the best life I ever had, and we're going to take away 45 years of your life," an anguished Schultz told Brown. "It won't be so pleasant."
According to authorities, Brown and the two brothers forced their way into the Schultz family’s home in the 24000 block of Brian Road on the night of March 21, 2019. They used duct tape to bind Frances Schultz's ankles and wrists, and even covered the 73-year-old woman's eyes and mouth with duct tape.
Art Schultz returned home from a friend's funeral to make the ghastly discovery.
Brown and the Curtis brothers were originally charged with aggravated burglary and second-degree murder, a felony that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Prosecutors amended the burglary charge to armed robbery for all three men and each of them opted to plead out to a reduced charge of manslaughter.
Adrian Curtis pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to serve 45 years. Courtland Curtis, who fatally shot Schultz in the head, according to court records, was sentenced to 55 years in prison in August after pleading guilty to the same charges along with a weapons charge and a count of introducing contraband into jail.
Police quickly arrested Adrian Curtis after finding a note on the Schultz's kitchen table in Frances' handwriting that listed "Rat" and a phone number for Curtis. Art Schultz told investigators the couple used the notepad to leave each other messages and said the note wasn't there when he left home the day of the killing.
Investigators believe Frances Schultz wrote down Adrian Curtis' name that night when he first approached her.
Art Schultz identified him as a farmhand he hired to work for a hay baling business the couple operated at their residence and on an adjoining property, according to court documents. He said he and his wife knew him by his nickname "Rat."
Investigators also found signs of a struggle at the crime scene, and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab detected Adrian Curtis' DNA under Frances Schultz's fingernails.
Curtis implicated Brown and his older brother, Courtland, after being questioned by detectives and confronted with the DNA evidence, prosecutors said during Adrian Curtis' sentencing hearing in January. He confessed to investigators that the three men drove to the victim’s home and forcefully killed Frances Schultz, duct-taping her hands and feet before rummaging through the home, according to an arrest warrant.