The trial of a Texas man accused of fatally shooting a West St. John High School assistant football coach outside a Baton Rouge nightclub in 2014 is on track to start Monday, a prosecutor and defense lawyer told a judge Wednesday.

Jamarcus Goodman, 26, of Houston, is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 16, 2014, slaying of Juan Joseph. Goodman faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Joseph, a former star at Millsaps College and brother of former Southern University quarterback Dray Joseph, was the quarterbacks coach at West St. John in Edgard. He also played in a semipro indoor football league.

Police have said Juan Joseph was trying to defuse a confrontation outside Allure Baton Rouge on Bennington Avenue when he was shot.

Goodman exited a vehicle to fire two shots at Joseph and then got back in the vehicle and left the scene, his arrest warrant says. Goodman was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Lemark Cloud, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced in 2016 to 7½ years in prison. Cloud, who admitted pulling out a gun during the incident but did not shoot Joseph, was once charged with second-degree murder in the case.

State District Judge Richard Anderson is presiding over the case.

Goodman appeared in Anderson's courtroom Wednesday, and prosecutor Kathleen Barrios told the judge the murder case is the lead case on next week's trial docket in Anderson's court.

"We stand ready to try the case on Monday," she said.

Goodman's attorney, assistant public defender Arvind Viswanathan, echoed Barrios' statement.

"We're set for Monday," he said outside the courtroom.

Goodman was serving time in Texas for an aggravated robbery conviction when he was arrested in the Joseph case in November 2017. His release date from Texas custody is 2022.

Goodman's arrest report says the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab found DNA, which was later matched to his, on items "directly linked to the murder." The DNA evidence and witness statements led to his arrest, the report states.