A 32-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of striking and killing another man during a 2017 high-speed police chase will be tried in January, it was decided Monday.

Reginald Weeden was set to stand trial this week on vehicular homicide, but a scheduling conflict prompted state District Judge Richard Anderson and lawyers for both sides to pick a new trial date of Jan. 21.

Weeden's speed reached 119 mph while Livingston Parish deputies pursued him from Walker into Baton Rouge, where Weeden's car struck a vehicle on Florida Boulevard driven by Jonathan Scott, 23, of Baton Rouge, according to a Baton Rouge police report.

Officials: Man fleeing Livingston deputies after trying to run them over causes fatal crash in Baton Rouge A Tuesday night drug investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in Walker that transitioned into a chase ended on Florida Boulevard i…

Weeden was being pursued by narcotics detectives. Drugs were found in his system after the fatal crash, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has said in court documents.

At the time of the Sept. 5, 2017, crash, Weeden was free on bail while awaiting criminal proceedings from an Aug. 11, 2017, drug arrest.

Weeden was initially booked on negligent homicide in Scott's death and was out on bail on that charge when he was arrested again on Nov. 11, 2017 on allegations of driving under the influence. He was booked on first-offense DWI and drug counts. Methamphetamine crystals and marijuana were found in his car, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials said.

Scott's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit last year against the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Weeden.

+3 Livingston Sheriff's Office sued over fatal high-speed chase that ended in Baton Rouge The family of a 23-year-old Baton Rouge man killed on Florida Boulevard during a September high-speed chase between Livingston Parish sheriff'…

Weeden remains in custody.