A convicted felon accused of striking and killing another man during a 10-mile police chase from Walker to Baton Rouge that reached speeds of nearly 120 mph has been given a January trial date.

Reginald Weeden, 33, of Baton Rouge, is charged with manslaughter in the 2017 death of Jonathan Scott, 23, of Baton Rouge.

+2 In fatal 2017 police chase, Baton Rouge man now faces upgraded charge of manslaughter A Baton Rouge man accused of striking and killing another man during a 2017 police chase that reached speeds of nearly 120 mph was charged Thu…

In January, Weeden rejected an offer to plead guilty to vehicular homicide and drug counts in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. Manslaughter carries up to 40 years in prison.

Weeden's next court date is a Nov. 12 status conference. State District Judge Richard Anderson last week scheduled his trial for Jan. 25.

Weeden's speed reached 119 mph on Sept. 5, 2017, while Livingston Parish deputies pursued him from Walker into Baton Rouge, where Weeden's 2016 Dodge Charger struck a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that Scott was driving about 10:30 p.m. on Florida Boulevard, a police report states.

Weeden was being pursued by narcotics detectives. Drugs were found in his system after the fatal crash, prosecutors have said.

At the time of the crash, Weeden was free on bail while awaiting criminal proceedings from an Aug. 11, 2017, drug arrest.

Weeden was initially booked on negligent homicide — a lesser crime than vehicular homicide — in Scott's death and was out on bail when he was arrested again on Nov. 11, 2017, on allegations of driving under the influence.

He was booked on first-offense DWI and drug counts. Methamphetamine crystals and marijuana were found in his car, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials have said.

Weeden, who remains in custody, also is charged in Livingston with aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault on an officer. Those charges stem from the Sept. 5, 2017, events. Authorities say he tried to run over narcotics detectives in Walker as he fled in his car.

Officials: Man fleeing Livingston deputies after trying to run them over causes fatal crash in Baton Rouge A Tuesday night drug investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in Walker that transitioned into a chase ended on Florida Boulevard i…

In 2005, Weeden was convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of a 55-year-old man who Weeden and another man struck repeatedly with a tree branch on Dec. 9, 2004, according to The Advocate archives.

Weeden was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor in that case, East Baton Rouge court records show.