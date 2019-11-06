An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man who said he crashed his speeding car into a woman's vehicle on Siegen Lane because God had told him to kill himself was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count.

Jack Jordan, who in August was sent to a state mental hospital after a Baton Rouge judge ruled he was not mentally competent to assist his attorneys, remains at that facility. He is due back in court Nov. 21 for a sanity review.

+5 Driver in fatal Siegen crash, who said God instructed him, heads to mental hospital for treatment An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man who told authorities God instructed him to kill himself before he plowed into a woman’s car on Siegen Lane at m…

Jordan was driving more than 90 mph on July 22 when he plowed into Stephanie Payne's car at the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road, killing the 51-year-old Greenwell Springs woman.

Jordan was arrested after he told police that God instructed him to kill himself, prompting him to drive into Payne's car.

Payne, a mother and wife who had dedicated her life to inspiring others after she lost a daughter in 2016, ran a motivational organization called "I’m Alive 2 Thrive” in honor of her late daughter.

+5 Mother killed in fiery Baton Rouge crash was 'ball of energy' who used own tragedy to inspire others The woman killed Monday night in a fiery crash that officials said an 18-year-old intentionally caused was a devoted mother and wife who dedic…

Jordan's case is assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.