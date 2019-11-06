An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man who said he crashed his speeding car into a woman's vehicle on Siegen Lane because God had told him to kill himself was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count.

Jack Jordan, who in August was sent to a state mental hospital after a Baton Rouge judge ruled he was not mentally competent to assist his attorneys, remains at that facility. He is due back in court Nov. 21 for a sanity review.

Jordan was driving more than 90 mph on July 22 when he plowed into Stephanie Payne's car at the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road, killing the 51-year-old Greenwell Springs woman.

Jordan was arrested after he told police that God instructed him to kill himself, prompting him to drive into Payne's car.

Payne, a mother and wife who had dedicated her life to inspiring others after she lost a daughter in 2016, ran a motivational organization called "I’m Alive 2 Thrive” in honor of her late daughter.

Jordan's case is assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.

