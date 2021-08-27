A Baton Rouge man jailed in the May 1 home-invasion slaying of a Southern University Law Center alumnus is now under indictment.

Terrius Brown, 29, was indicted Thursday on counts of second-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm in the killing of Derrick Cavazos, 35. Brown has a prior simple robbery conviction.

Investigators believe Brown intruded into a home on Ashby Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on May 1, and he and Cavazos exchanged gunfire; Cavazos was killed and Brown was wounded.

Ashby Avenue is a residential street near South Flannery Road. Brown's indictment lists his address in the 800 block of South Flannery, about half a mile from where the shooting occurred.

Authorities have provided few details about the crime. A police spokesman has said detectives do not believe the house was randomly targeted. Officials have declined to comment on whether Cavazos and Brown knew each other before the shooting.

Cavazos taught political science as an adjunct professor while earning his law degree. He graduated from law school in 2019, passed the bar exam last year and had planned to start working at a Baton Rouge law firm this summer.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.