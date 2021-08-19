A Baker man is under indictment in the April shooting death of a Jefferson Parish man at a Wooddale Boulevard apartment in Baton Rouge.
Tevin Michael Gooden, 29, was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count in the slaying of Shelton Watson, 50, of Gretna.
A Baker man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a fatal shooting.
Gooden also was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators said they believe an argument led to the fatal April 18 shooting.
Gooden faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.