A Baker man is under indictment in the April shooting death of a Jefferson Parish man at a Wooddale Boulevard apartment in Baton Rouge.

Tevin Michael Gooden, 29, was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder count in the slaying of Shelton Watson, 50, of Gretna.

Gooden also was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said they believe an argument led to the fatal April 18 shooting.

Gooden faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.