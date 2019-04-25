A Baton Rouge man who distributed heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine in the area as part of a major drug trafficking ring was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Thursday.

Johnny J. Mason, 36, also had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mason, who was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, was part of a narcotics distribution ring that was headed by James C. "Fat Boy" Hull, of Baton Rouge, and involved 21 subordinate drug dealers, Fremin said.

Hull, 40, and four of his associates pleaded guilty last summer. Hull has not been sentenced. One of those associates, Stacy Taylor, 40, of Walker, was sentenced to four years in prison.