The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld a Baker man's convictions and two life terms plus 15 years for raping two young girls and sexually abusing another over the course of a decade.

At Terence Roshell Dawson's 2018 trial, an East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor called him a "master manipulator."

Dawson, 46, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and one count each of sexual battery, oral sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Aggravated rape carries a mandatory life sentence.

He was sentenced in 2019 by state District Judge Fred Crifasi, who labeled Dawson's crimes "hideous."

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in November let Dawson's convictions and sentences stand.

This week, the Supreme Court unanimously denied his appeal without issuing a written explanation.

Dawson claimed Crifasi, the trial judge, erred in allowing prosecutors to introduce evidence of his 1991 juvenile conviction in Mississippi for sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14.

Dawson argued the so-called "lustful disposition" evidence was prejudicial and introduced solely to portray him as a "bad person." He claimed the evidence unfairly bolstered the state's claim that he was a chronic sexual predator.

"It is clear that the age and gender of the victim in that case are squarely consistent with the ages and gender of the three victims of the offenses for which he was tried in the instant case," the 1st Circuit wrote last fall.

One of Dawson's rape victims testified at his sentencing that he deserved the death penalty.

"This pain is forever," the young woman said to Dawson as she struggled to read her statement. "I really hate you with a passion. I still have flashbacks and nightmares of you raping me."

The other rape victim said she felt "betrayed" by Dawson.

"That night, I lost everything," she said. "I lost my voice. I lost my trust. … Most importantly, I lost myself."

Crifasi said each victim was "pursued and groomed separately."

Prosecutor Melissa Morvant said Dawson used candy, ice cream and fried chicken to bribe the girls into having sex with him. She said he told one girl that the sex acts were merely acts of love.