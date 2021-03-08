pat_magee
Buy Now

In a 2018 photo, Pat MaGee (left), now serving as the head of the criminal division for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, after being tapped for the role by Attorney General Jeff Landry.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY GRACE TOOHEY

After Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sued a reporter for The Advocate to conceal a sexual harassment complaint against a top deputy, a Baton Rouge state judge ordered that the complaint be released to the public.

The court released the complaint Monday, with redactions to protect the privacy of those who alleged that they were the subject of sexual harassment from Pat Magee, the director of the attorney general’s criminal division.

The complaint prompted an investigation from the law firm Taylor Porter. Magee was suspended for 38 days, docked $20,559 in pay and ordered to attend training sessions on emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace and conflict management.

Read the full complaint here:

Download PDF Read the complaint against a top aide that Jeff Landry fought to keep from the public

Contact Andrea Gallo at agallo@theadvocate.com.

View comments