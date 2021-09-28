A Pointe Coupee Parish jury has awarded more than $16 million to the family of an 89-year-old Maringouin man killed last year in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Charles R. "Puddin" Glaser Sr. died two weeks after the May 2020 collision on U.S. 190 near Lottie in Pointe Coupee.
The jury late Friday found the 18-wheeler driver and Texas-based Rail 1 LLC, for whom the driver was employed and working at the time of the crash, 80% at fault. The driver made a U-turn in front of Glaser, the lead attorney for Glaser's family, Robert Marionneaux Jr., said Tuesday.
"Their lives are forever changed and will never be the same," Marionneaux said of the Glaser family. Lawyers Don Cazayoux and Lane Ewing also represented the family.
Jurors found Glaser to be 20% at fault for driving 67 mph in a 55 mph zone, Marionneaux added.
The jury award was actually $20.5 million — $10 million in survival damages, or damages suffered by Glaser, and a combined $10.5 million in wrongful death damages to his four sons and three daughters — but Glaser's 20% fault reduced the award to $16.4 million.
The verdict is expected to be appealed.
Glaser was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, agriculture farmer, and former owner and operator of Midway Grocery and C.R. Glaser Trucking Co. in Maringouin.
Marionneaux said Glaser drove 18-wheelers until he was 83 years old.