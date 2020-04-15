A lawyer and former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor recently suspended for a year for a 2017 domestic violence incident won't see his suspension increased, the state Supreme Court has decided.

After the high court suspended David deBlieux in late January, an arm of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board asked the justices to consider doubling the "unduly lenient" one-year suspension from practicing law.

The Supreme Court last week denied the Office of Disciplinary Counsel's rehearing application.

The March 2017 incident began with deBlieux kicking in the locked front door of his then-estranged wife's rental home, with his two young daughters asleep in the car, the high court said. He pushed her to the side, struck her male guest, wrestled him to the floor and continued to strike him, the court said.

DeBlieux returned two more times to her home that night, the final time smashing one of her car windows with a concrete cinder block, with their daughters awake and crying in his car at that point, the high court said.

An arrest warrant accused deBlieux of home invasion, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse with child endangerment, and simple battery.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, for whom deBlieux had worked for 10 years, recused itself. The neighboring 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was assigned the case and offered to dispose of any prosecution if deBlieux successfully completed a pretrial intervention program, which he did in October 2017, the Supreme Court said.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel noted that deBlieux and his wife are now divorced.