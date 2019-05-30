A Baton Rouge judge ruled Thursday — in likely a precedent-setting decision — to send a teen facing murder charges back to an adult jail instead of the local juvenile detention center, a move his attorneys called a step backward for Louisiana juvenile justice.

State District Judge Don Johnson made the ruling after three days of testimony over where to detain 17-year-old Malik Gray, who has been indicted on second-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of Ricardo Alberto Agular, as well as attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. Johnson said he believes the teen should return to the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which runs the parish's adult jail. The Sheriff's Office, however, contracts the detention of youthful offenders charged as adults to the Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish, a more than three-hour drive north.

Gray's attorneys, who first requested the teen await trial at the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center because of the distance both from them as well as his family, vowed to file an emergency writ Monday with the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, asking that the higher court overturn Johnson's decision.

"It’s a huge setback when you look at it in the broader scope of where the nation is trending right now," said Kristen Richardson, one of Gray's attorneys with the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender. "Within three years, under the new federal law (on juvenile justice), if they don’t have all juveniles out of adult facilities, they will not be federally compliant."

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, whose prosecutors opposed Gray staying in the juvenile detention center, said he believes the judge made the correct decision. Prosecutors cited issues involving Gray at both Riverbend Detention Center, where they say he assaulted a guard, and at the juvenile detention center, where he threatened staff and punched his hand into a wall, and also emphasized the severity of the crimes for which Gray has been charged.

There are at least three other boys being held at the juvenile detention center who have been charged in adult court but are awaiting a hearing to determine where they will be detained while awaiting trial. Richardson said she is concerned Johnson's ruling will be used as precedent in those cases.

Richardson and her team have argued that all juveniles should remain at the youth detention center, which has adequate educational opportunities, properly trained staff and is close to their families and to the attorneys working their cases. She said she is concerned for Gray's safety if he is returned to the Riverbend Detention Center, because testimony revealed the staff there is not specifically trained to work with juveniles, and that the juveniles, despite being housed in a juvenile wing, are often in the sight and sounds of adult detainees, a violation of federal law designed to protect youthful offenders.

While Johnson discussed current best practices for juvenile detention, including the federal law Richardson cited that will soon mandate no youth defendants be housed in an adult facility, he said he considered "a totality of circumstances."

Johnson said he chose five factors to consider in the decision: the severity of the charges, the defendant's prior delinquency, his behavior while detained in correctional facilities, his medical and educational needs, and his safety and well-being. The judge said he also took into consideration the distance of Riverbend Detention Center and agreed that a child "needs to have regular contact with his family."

But right before he announced his final ruling, he mentioned how Gray will turn 18 in a short period of time. Gray will turn 18 in mid-December.

Johnson's written ruling was filed under seal and was not available for public review.

Gray was arrested when he was 16 following the 2018 armed robbery and fatal shooting, and served almost a year at the Riverbend Detention Center before Johnson temporarily ordered him back to the juvenile detention center, when the judge realized prosecutors misapplied the children's code, transferring the teen to the adult jail without a full hearing. Gray's attorneys said he received no education at Riverbend Detention Center and was often in unsafe conditions. At the juvenile detention center, Gray took classes for at least five hours a day during weekdays.

If Johnson's ruling is not overturned by the appeals court, Gray will return to Riverbend in seven days.

This decision comes a day after officials in New Orleans announced a shift in policy to increase their use of detention for juveniles accused of crimes, as well as implementing a curfew, both aimed at reducing crime committed by youth. Youth advocates in New Orleans decried those efforts, calling them the opposite response that troubled youth need.

"It’s interesting to see a nation trying to push us forward in terms of juvenile justice and a state that’s trying to push back on it," Richardson said.