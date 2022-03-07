Former LSU assistant football coach James Cregg was fired last year after he admitted violating NCAA rules, a university lawyer argued Monday to a Baton Rouge judge.
But an attorney for Cregg, who is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, told state District Judge Wilson Fields that the NCAA has never determined that Cregg broke any NCAA rules.
LSU said it had cause to fire Cregg because he admitted violating an NCAA rule that prohibited in-person contact with potential student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christine Keenan, a lawyer for the university, said Cregg also admitted to gifting LSU gear to a team prospect during the NCAA's COVID recruiting "dead period."
Keenan told Fields during Monday's hearing that Cregg's employment agreement with LSU stated that the "commission" of a Level I or Level II NCAA violation would give the school cause to fire him.
"Coach Cregg's employment was terminated because of his admission that he violated a specific NCAA rule," she argued.
But Chris Whittington, one of Cregg's attorneys, said the NCAA is the only judge of an NCAA rules violation.
"Only the NCAA can determine a violation," he argued to Fields. "The NCAA is the judge of these things."
In a recent court filing, LSU's lawyers revealed that the NCAA "has opened an investigation" into Cregg's "impermissible contact with a potential student athlete."
That revelation came in LSU's opposition to Cregg's request that Fields order the university to release records about an NCAA probe involving LSU basketball coach Will Wade. Cregg also seeks university records relating to how the school has treated Wade.
In the written opposition, LSU said Cregg admitted to a "blatant violation of NCAA rules'' and is not entitled to records about an NCAA probe into alleged recruiting violations under Wade.
Cregg, who had been the football team's offensive line coach since 2018, claims the records will demonstrate that LSU treated Cregg "drastically different" than Wade.
LSU's attorneys say those records are irrelevant to Cregg’s case.
"We have to find out how other people were treated," Whittington argued to Fields. "It goes toward intent."
Cregg also is seeking the employment file of his replacement, Brad Davis, claiming the real reason for Cregg's termination was that LSU wanted to hire Davis to replace him without having to pay Cregg the liquidated damages mandated in his 2020 Employment Agreement where the termination is without cause.
LSU "adamantly denies these allegations," the school said in a recent court filing.
Fields took the arguments from Whittington and Keenan under advisement and said he would issue a ruling Friday.
The NCAA has investigated alleged recruiting violations under Wade since 2018. After Yahoo Sports published excerpts from a conversation wiretapped by the FBI between Wade and now-convicted middleman Christian Dawkins, in which Wade described a "strong-ass offer” to a recruit, Wade initially declined to meet with LSU and NCAA officials. The decision led to an indefinite suspension that lasted 37 days in 2019. Wade eventually spoke with the groups.
As part of his reinstatement, Wade forfeited $250,000 in incentives for the 2018-19 season. LSU also added a clause to Wade’s contract that allows the school to fire him for cause if it receives a notice of allegations for either a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.