A Baton Rouge man accused of kidnapping another man in 2017 and taking him to what a prosecutor called a "house of horror" — where the victim was tied up, pepper sprayed, waterboarded, burned with a cigarette and hot wrench, and sodomized with a long screwdriver during 11 hours of torture — was convicted Friday.

A 12-person East Baton Rouge Parish jury found Almoine Lemar Powell, 31, guilty on two counts of second-degree sexual battery and single counts of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated kidnapping.

The verdicts were unanimous. The jury deliberated about 90 minutes.

Powell faces a mandatory term of life in prison when state District Judge Fred Crifasi sentences him Nov. 12.

Trial testimony indicated the victim had fixed Powell's truck earlier on Aug. 3, 2017, at an Underwood Avenue home where Powell and two other men lived, but after Powell suspected the man had taken a watch and ring from the house, Powell and his roommates — Damar Xavier Coleman and Samuel Josea Smith Jr. — located the victim and brought him back to the house.

It was then, prosecutor Louise Hines argued to jurors Friday, that Powell and Coleman, 38, took part in the "pitiless infliction of unnecessary pain" on the victim.

The victim testified Thursday that Powell put lotion on the handle of an 18-inch-long screwdriver and sodomized him with it.

"He told you when it was happening he wanted to die because it hurt that bad," Hines reminded the jury. Applying lotion to the screwdriver was "the only mercy" shown to the victim that night, the prosecutor said.

The victim also said Powell burned him on the penis with a hot wrench that Coleman heated up.

"The whole goal of this whole thing was to torture" the victim, Hines argued.

During one point in the attack, she said, the victim was restrained with a large, orange extension cord.

After he tried unsuccessfully to escape, Hines said, the victim was "wrapped up like a burrito" in a large sheet. He was then waterboarded while a towel was wrapped around his face.

The victim testified he passed out for several minutes and nearly died, but he was punched in the stomach and water poured out of his mouth.

The jury was shown a photo of a cigarette burn with charred edges behind the victim's ear. He said he also was hit in the knee with a hammer, and kicked in the face.

In a 911 call played for the jury, the victim said he was eventually put in the trunk of a car in the backyard after the attack, but he managed to bite the ropes loose and flee.

Hines said Powell even tried to extort $1,500 from the victim's family to secure his release.

Powell's attorney, Hays Town III, argued Friday that it was Coleman who inflicted many of the injuries on the victim.

Coleman, 38, who was arrested on the same charges that the jury convicted Powell of, is currently jailed in another state on unrelated kidnapping charges.

Samuel Smith, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping and testified at Powell's trial. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 14.