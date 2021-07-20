The fate of a woman accused of killing an Ethel couple in 2014 now lies in jurors’ hands after prosecutors and her defense team traded blows Tuesday in their closing statements.

Dulce Maria Funez — who was extradited from Germany years after the slayings — faces life in prison in the killings of Connie Hall, 51, and her husband Eddie Hall, 53, on April 27, 2014. Funez, 36, along with her boyfriend, Armando Reyes Diaz, are accused of ambushing the couple after arguing about Funez’s wages.

Both were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but Diaz has never been located.

The weeklong trial has included graphic photos of the Halls when they were found in their home.

Authorities say Connie Hall suffered nearly 40 stab wounds and her husband was found next to his bed with his gun still holstered. Both were found in large pools of blood.

But because the scene lacked Funez’s DNA and a murder weapon, prosecutors had to make a case for her involvement by linking circumstances leading to the Halls’ death.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Lea Hall pointed to witnesses who testified seeing Funez become angry when she was docked $30 from her job at the Halls’ painting business and when she was fired but got her job back.

Being shorted, humiliated and fired were incentives in Funez killing and robbing what she and her boyfriend perceived to be a wealthy couple, he said.

“She is just as guilty as the day is long,” Lea Hall said in his closing remarks.

Defense lawyers have argued that authorities’ investigation overlooked another disgruntled worker who witnesses said also threatened the Halls. Defense lawyer Tommy Damico said the state had not met the burden of proof in showing that Funez played a role in the killing.

In a more than hourlong closing statement Tuesday, he told jurors: “The prosecution is just kind of throwing spaghetti against the wall and hoping something sticks.”

Defense lawyers have also discounted the state’s assertion that Funez fled the country to avoid prosecution. Instead, they say she left to escape an abusive relationship with Diaz and to avoid being potentially separated from her son if she was deported.

Authorities and witnesses testified to hearing Funez say that if the Halls kept “messing with her (expletive) money” that something bad would happen. It came after she and other workers were docked $30 to cover the cost of cleaning paint off a customer’s blinds, authorities said.

At the Halls’ home, investigators say they found two sets of bloody footprints, a hat that may have been left by Diaz and Funez’s fingerprints on the door. Damico has said that Funez may have touched the door when she picked up a paycheck from the couples’ home more than a day before the killing.

Phone records also show Diaz went to the Halls’ home, but Funez's phone stayed in Baton Rouge, prosecutors said. She also left her 10-year-old son with a friend the night of the killing.

Experts testified to finding the slain couple’s blood in Funez’s car, which was also used by other laborers.

Funez was arrested in Rheinbach, Germany, a town roughly 30 miles south of Cologne in 2016, nearly two years after the killing. Authorities found out Funez was wanted in the U.S. when she went to police to report an unrelated incident.

Furthering their argument that Funez left Louisiana for other reasons, Damico pointed out that she had traveled to Europe using a passport she filed for in 2015 using her full name. Prosecutors argued that it’s possible the international police agency INTERPOL never flagged it when it was issued because countries have different protocols.

Her return to the U.S. was complicated because Germany does not extradite suspects to countries where they could be executed. Prosecutors sent Germany paperwork promising that Funez would not face the death penalty if she is convicted in Louisiana.

Jurors are set to deliberate Wednesday morning.