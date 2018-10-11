Two brothers were indicted Thursday in the June slaying of an Alabama man shot in an attempted robbery during an alleged drug deal in Baton Rouge.
Sedrick Lewis, 33, of 3523 Osceola St., and Shatner Lewis, 30, of 854 N. Donmoor Drive, were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the death of Sirroy Young.
Young, 33, was shot multiple times June 4 on North Donmoor and died three days later, police said.
The case has been assigned to state District Judge Mike Erwin.