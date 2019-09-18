A 30-year-old Baton Rouge man was accused by a grand jury Wednesday of raping a 4-year-old girl and molesting a 6-year-old girl.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Joel Rodriguez, of 3579 Victoria Drive, on first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

The alleged rape occurred on May 26, and the alleged molestation took place between Aug. 1, 2018, and May 30, the indictment states.

A first-degree rape conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.