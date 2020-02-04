An attorney for a Zachary man accused in the fatal 2017 beating, stabbing and shooting of his 11-month-old son asked Tuesday that a state judge appoint two psychiatrists to examine him.

Fabian Smith, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the slaying of Jericho Smith.

+4 Father indicted in Zachary toddler's horrific slaying; child was shot, stabbed and beaten A 33-year-old Zachary man has been indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on second-degree murder and cruelty charges in the horrif…

"(The) defendant's attorney has reason to believe that his client is suffering from some mental disease, injury or congenital deficiency, which could render his client incapable of assisting in preparing a defense and standing trial," Robert Ray, an assistant public defender, wrote in requesting the appointment of a sanity commission.

Zachary police detectives believe Smith could have been under the influence of “some type of substance” because he said multiple times he could not remember what happened “and the last thing that he could recall was picking up food from Burger King for the children,” a search warrant states.

Coroner's officials determined Jericho died Oct. 14, 2017, of multiple gunshot and stab wounds and blunt force injuries. A gun and knife were found inside the home.

The infant was shot in the head and neck, and had gunshot residue around his face — an indication that he was shot at close range, a detective testified in the case in November 2017.

+4 Slain Zachary infant had gunshot residue on his head, detective testifies at Fabian Smith's bond hearing An 11-month-old Zachary boy allegedly shot, stabbed and beaten to death by his father in October had gunshot residue on his head when police f…

The detective, Enoch Sims, said Smith told a neighbor, “I messed up, I messed up, I messed up.” Sims testified that Jericho’s then-2-year-old sibling told him, “My daddy killed the baby!”

Smith was the only adult in his Hancock Street home at the time of Jericho’s death, police said. The baby’s mother was at work.

Zachary police officer Cothern Williams, the first officer on the scene, has testified he saw Smith walk out of the house and heard him say, “My baby, my baby.”

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile is punishable by up to 40 years behind bars.

+2 Trial delayed for Zachary man accused in death of infant son while prosecutor is on campaign leave A Zachary man's scheduled trial in the 2017 beating, stabbing and shooting death of his infant son was postponed Monday because the prosecutor…

District Judge Bonnie Jackson is presiding over Smith's case. His next court date is Feb. 11. He remains in custody.