A 42-year-old Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges in a large local drug trafficking ring, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.

Henry J. Hayes was already a convicted drug offender when agents searched his Baton Rouge residence in June 2017 and found firearms; large amounts of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine; and nearly $139,000 in cash, Fremin said.

Hayes pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine; distribution of heroin and crack; possession with the intent to distribute heroin and crack; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick did not set a sentencing date.

The leader of the drug ring, James C. "Fat Boy" Hull, of Baton Rouge, and several of his associates pleaded guilty last summer in the case. Hull admitted heading the ring that involved 21 subordinate drug dealers who operated throughout the Baton Rouge area.