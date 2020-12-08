Two cousins accused of killing a man outside a Plank Road barbershop in 2017 will have to be retried because a jury could not reach a verdict and a state judge declared a mistrial early Tuesday.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury of seven women and five men deliberated for more than five hours Monday at the second-degree murder trial of Denver Carter and Jordale Carter before reporting at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday that they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Ten minutes later, District Judge Tarvald Smith declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Denver Carter, 25, of Baton Rouge, and Jordale Carter, 23, of Zachary, remain in custody. The judge will hold a status conference Thursday. The Carters' attorneys plan to ask for a bond reduction. Denver Carter's bond is $300,000; Jordale Carter's is $200,000.

The cousins are charged in the killing of Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, on Dec. 29, 2017.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson argued Moore was shot in the back during a robbery outside the Prestige Unisex Salon in the 3200 block of Plank Road.

"This is no altercation. It was an ambush," she told the jury Monday.

An hour and 15 minutes after the afternoon slaying, Morgan said the Carters pawned a gold chain taken from Moore for $300. The jury watched a store video of the transaction.

"To them life is cheap," Johnson argued. "It's a shame."

Surveillance video from the Prestige shows Moore walking into the barbershop with a bag, and two men — later identified by police as the Carter cousins — entering behind him.

The jury was shown that video as well.

The video from inside the store "clearly and unmistakably shows the victim and suspects were meeting at the barbershop for the purpose of selling/purchasing the firearms contained within the black messenger bag," a police report states.

Video surveillance also shows Denver Carter running away from the store with the bag along with his cousin and another unidentified man.

One of Denver Carter's attorneys, Ron Haley Jr., reminded the jury there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, no video of the incident, and no weapon or DNA linking him to the crime.

"The state wants you to do in three weeks what they could not do in three years -- solve this crime," he said.

Carson Marcantel, one of Jordale Carter's lawyers, called the proof beyond a reasonable doubt standard that must be met for a second-degree murder conviction "the Mount Everest of legal standards" and also said the state lacked a murder weapon, DNA and fingerprints.

"Folks, what do you have here?" he asked rhetorically.

The jury also listened to a recorded jailhouse phone conversation that occurred two hours after the shooting in which, according to authorities, the Carter cousins tell Denver Carter's then-incarcerated brother, Chris Carter, that that the decision to steal guns in the bag was made in the "spur of the moment."

During the phone call, Jordale Carter refers to Moore as "Tunchie," his nickname.

Denver Carter was paroled from prison in October 2017 from a 2013 armed robbery conviction, according to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Jordale Carter was arrested in July 2017 after he and Damon Hayes were accused of robbing a McHugh Road apartment resident at gunpoint. During the robbery the resident fired a gun, killing Hayes, an arrest report stated.

Carter was initially arrested in that incident on first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, aggravated battery, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV drugs. He was released on a $25,000 bond on aggravated burglary that was signed on Nov. 29, 2017 -- a month before the fatal shooting of Moore.

The Carter cousins' murder trial in the killing of Moore began last month but recessed for two weeks after one of the parties tested positive for the coronavirus.