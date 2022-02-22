A Baton Rouge man who was slated to stand trial this week in the 2011 slaying and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, will now go on trial May 2.
State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, after meeting Tuesday with a prosecutor and Oscar Lozada's attorney, set the new date due to scheduling conflicts.
Lozada, 46, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, who disappeared in July 2011. Her body has never been found, but her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.
Prosecutors say Lozada killed and dismembered his wife, who was 51 at the time, and then fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter. Venezuela has no extradition agreement with the United States. Lozada, however, was arrested in 2018 in Mexico and brought back to Baton Rouge.
He confessed to killing and dismembering his wife, officials have said. Lozada tried to have the confession thrown out, but the state Supreme Court ruled it can be used at his trial.
Lozada, who faces a mandatory sentence to life in prison if convicted as charged, rejected an offer in 2020 to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in return for a 50-year prison term.
The couple's teenaged daughter lives with her maternal side of the family in her mother's home country of Belgium.
The girl, who was 4 when her mother disappeared, wrote a letter to Foxworth-Roberts last year, saying she misses her father and asking the judge for leniency for him.
Her letter, written in Spanish, was filed into the court record in late August, six days after a letter her father wrote to the judge was filed into the record. Lozada likewise begged for his freedom. He wrote that he found Jesus, has "seen the errors of my past mistakes" and repented.
Lozada revealed in his letter that he has a wife in Mexico who needs his help to support her and her two daughters.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III labeled Lozada's letter "offensive" and said "although the defendant mentions his present wife and his daughter, he … makes no mention of his wife who was so brutally murdered."
Prosecutor Dana Cummings has stated in court documents that the woman's body was dismembered and disposed of in buckets. Lozada bought buckets and concrete around the time of her disappearance, court filings say.
Lozada twice accompanied detectives in October 2018 to several locations off Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in an unsuccessful effort to recover Sylviane Lozada's remains.