A south Louisiana pharmacist who made a $640,000 profit by trafficking and selling stolen HIV medication was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.

Alvin Watts III, 37, of Addis, co-owned and was a pharmacist at Doc-Your-Dose Pharmacy in Grosse Tete.

Watts, who was convicted by a Baton Rouge federal court jury last summer, organized a scheme in 2013 to buy black market HIV pharmaceutical drugs that had been stolen from the Department of Health pharmacy warehouse in Washington, D.C., Fremin said.

Those drugs were intended for indigent HIV patients in the Washington, D.C., area.

Watts sent two of his employees to that area on multiple occasions in 2013 between June and September to purchase the stolen medication and transport it back to his pharmacy, Fremin stated.

Watts' scheme came to light when his couriers on one of those trips were stopped for speeding near Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a significant amount of stolen HIV medicine was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle, Fremin said.

Watts was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance Africk. Several of the co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced.