A former Brookstown Middle Magnet School assistant principal accused of killing a pregnant colleague in 2016 wants his case moved from East Baton Rouge Parish to Iberville Parish, where the woman's body was discovered.

Authorities have said a large amount of blood was found in Lyntell Washington's car in Baton Rouge, but Robert Jovantie Marks' attorney claims the actual homicide crime scene is still undetermined so the proper venue for the case is Iberville where Washington's body was located in a ditch near a sugar cane field.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta acknowledges in a motion filed Friday to quash Marks' 19th Judicial District Court indictment that Washington's 3-year-old daughter was found June 9, 2016, wandering -- with her mother's blood on her feet -- around the Baton Rouge apartment complex where her mother lived.

The child led Baton Rouge police to her mother's blue Toyota Camry, which was in the parking lot on Newcastle Avenue and contained a considerable amount of blood, the motion states.

A police report says the girl told investigators she was with her mother and "Mr. Robbie" when she heard a loud noise and saw him trying to clean up blood.

Washington's body was discovered five days later, on June 14, 2016, in Iberville. She was seven months pregnant and had been shot in the head.

If state District Judge Beau Higginbotham rules in Lagattuta's favor, Marks would have to be indicted by a grand jury in the 18th Judicial District Court for Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.

Marks, 42, of Zachary, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. Marks, who is married, was fired after he was indicted. He has denied any involvement in Washington's death.

Washington, 40, was an instructional specialist at the Brookstown Middle Magnet.

Police have speculated a motive for the slaying could be that Marks did not want anyone to know Washington was pregnant with his child.