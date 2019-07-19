A leader of a Baton Rouge drug trafficking organization admitted in federal court that he plotted with others to illegally manufacture tens of thousands of counterfeit pills laced with heroin and other illegal drugs, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Friday.
The pills also were tainted with undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl analogues, clonazolam and other controlled substances that Shanard "Nardie" Zelron Banks' co-conspirators obtained from sources in Houston and Los Angeles, Fremin said in a written statement.
The pills were then stamped with various imprints, including several for controlled substance pharmaceuticals, Fremin said, and Banks and his co-conspirators distributed the counterfeit pills to others for further distribution in Baton Rouge, Mississippi, the New Orleans metropolitan area and elsewhere.
Law enforcement disrupted the operation in 2018. It began around 2016, Fremin said.
Agents recovered seven firearms from a number of residences and commercial businesses used to store drugs and drug proceeds and to conduct drug transactions. Fremin said. Banks agreed to forfeit the weapons, plus $20,000 in cash and a 2011 Porsche Panamera he bought using drug trafficking proceeds.
Banks, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearms during a drug-trafficking crime; unlawful use of a communication facility; and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.
He was previously indicted along with 20 others connected to the FreeBandz drug trafficking organization, which was based in Baton Rouge.