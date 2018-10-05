Five months after the state Supreme Court suspended his attorney, a former Brookstown Middle Magnet School assistant principal accused in the 2016 slaying of a pregnant colleague and their unborn child has been given a new lawyer.

Robert Jovantie Marks, who was previously represented by New Orleans lawyer Lionel "Lon" Burns, now will be defended by veteran East Baton Rouge Parish assistant public defender Margaret Lagattuta.

+2 Ex-Baton Rouge assistant principal accused of killing pregnant colleague in 2016 given two months to hire new lawyer A former Baton Rouge assistant principal accused of killing a pregnant colleague and their unborn child in 2016 has been given two months to h…

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham on Thursday appointed the East Baton Rouge public defenders office to take over Marks' representation.

That move came after the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Burns for one year on May 1 for sending a paralegal to stand in for him at a court hearing in an unrelated case and then providing misleading testimony about it after the fact.

Marks, 41, of Zachary, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide in the killing of Lyntell Washington, 40, who was seven months pregnant when her body was discovered June 14, 2016, in an Iberville Parish field.

Washington, who was an instructional specialist at Brookstown Middle Magnet, had been shot in the head.

Cellphone records indicate Marks and Washington were in the Iberville Parish area about 9:45 p.m. the night she went missing, a police report says.

Marks, who is married, has said he had nothing to do with Washington's killing.

+2 Ex-BR assistant principal: I had 'nothing to do' with pregnant colleague's murder In a rare public comment, a former Brookstown Middle Magnet School assistant principal accused in the June 2016 shooting death of a pregnant c…

Washington's blood-spattered car and her 3-year-old daughter, who was wandering near it, were found on Newcastle Avenue in Baton Rouge five days before her body was discovered.

The girl told investigators she was with her mother and "Mr. Robbie" when she heard a loud bang and saw him trying to clean up blood, according to a police report.

A police affidavit states that Washington asked Marks in a text message if he was trying to avoid responsibility for "our unborn child."

+3 BR asst principal indicted on murder, feticide charges in pregnant school admin's slaying An assistant principal at a Baton Rouge magnet school was indicted Wednesday on murder and feticide charges in the June killing of a pregnant …

Marks was fired after an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him.