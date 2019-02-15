Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was once again denied bail Friday in a domestic abuse case involving his girlfriend.

State District Judge Richard Anderson last month ordered Davis, 22, held without bail for violating a protective order that prohibited him from having any contact with the woman he allegedly beat in 2017 and last year.

The violation stemmed from Davis being in “constant contact” with the woman since November, according to a January arrest report.

Davis' attorney, Marci Blaize, asked Anderson during a hearing Friday to reconsider his decision denying Davis bail, arguing that two independent psychological assessments found he is not "an inherently aggressive or violent individual."

But the judge, as he did Jan. 29 when he first refused to set a bail amount, stated he made it clear to Davis when he issued the protective order that he was to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The protective order came after Davis was arrested in September and accused of beating his girlfriend and blackening her eye. Anderson at that time put Davis under house arrest and set bail at $40,000.

Davis is currently charged with several felonies, including second-degree battery and battery involving strangulation of a dating partner, and several misdemeanors, including violation of a protective order.

He was suspended from LSU's football team in August after the first of his three arrests, which accused him of punching and grabbing his girlfriend by the throat multiple times between April 2017 and June 2018.