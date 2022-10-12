A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, the day after news reports said he is being sued by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students.
Victor Hoang started at Woodlawn High as a health and physical education teacher on Aug. 1.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system said that an investigation into Hoang’s employment with the school district is possible if any information of potential impropriety comes to light.
The school system’s Office of Human Resources has looked at Hoang employment records and personnel file verifying that he is the teacher who is being sued, according to the statement.
Hoang revealed to HR when he was hired that "that Episcopal High School did not renew his contract," according to the statement.
According to the seven-page lawsuit filed Oct. 5, Vincent Hoang, a veteran teacher at Episcopal, groomed the student, identified in court papers as "Z Doe," and others for a sexual relationship between 2019 and 2022. She alleges he frequently invited Doe and other female students to "hang out" in his classroom throughout the school day.
The lawsuit says Hoang would make sexual comments toward the students and would "praise and then punish/chastise" Doe, causing her to feel anxiety if Hoang "was not pleased with her." She said she was subjected to harassment by the school and was unable to complete her education there.
The school, in a statement, denied Doe's claims it knew about inappropriate behavior and said it would fight them vigorously in court. This school said that, when learned of Hoang’s alleged behavior, it promptly determined this he had violated school policy and fired him. The statement did not specify which school policies Hoang was found to have violated.
During her time at EHS, the suit alleges, Hoang groomed Doe "with the full knowledge and assent of the school and its administrators," inviting her and other students to hang out and telling Doe he could "help her get into prestigious colleges and obtain scholarships." He emphasized that he was "very popular" with the Episcopal administration and could influence them to help with her college plans.
According to a bio that was on the website of the elite private school, later taken down, Vincent Hoang had been high school social studies teacher at Episcopal, first starting there in 2011 and joining the school’s faculty in 2013. He also was assistant boys basketball coach. The bio says he has a master’s degree in American History from Pace University, based in New York City, and a bachelor of arts degrees in both history and economics from LSU.
His LinkedIn page, which is no longer online, shows that before coming to Episcopal, Hoang spent two years as a social studies teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. His Louisiana teaching certificate shows that he was certified in 2010 as a social studies teacher and two years later earned additional certifications to teach health and physical education as well as business education.