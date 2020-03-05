The Assumption Parish judge who stepped down last week amid a controversy over racist texts had ordered the arrest of a black narcotics deputy in August 2019, less than a year after calling him a racial slur in the messages.

In December 2018, then Judge Jessie LeBlanc called Lt. Erick Taylor a "Dirty cop. Thug. N*****" in text messages with her then ex-lover, Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean. The string of texts -- obtained by The Advocate and later verified by Prejean -- centered mainly on the apparent breakup between the two.

The messages included a racial slur against a black court employee she suspected of having a sexual relationship with Prejean, but also targeted Taylor for reasons that are unclear in the texts.

The messages came to light earlier this year as the judge was locked in a fight with the District Attorney's Office over whether she should be forced off cases involving the sheriff's office because of her past relationship with Prejean.

In a newly disclosed memo dated Dec. 23, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon described the events leading up to LeBlanc issuing a bench warrant for Taylor after he missed a court date. Falcon -- writing to District Attorney Ricky Babin -- concluded the judge should be recused from a then-pending narcotics case.

"Judge LeBlanc demonstrates an apparent bias towards Lieutenant Erick Taylor who serves in my Narcotics Division," Falcon wrote.

Both Falcon and Babin have said they didn't know about the racist texts at the time they began trying to get LeBlanc removed from certain criminal cases.

LeBlanc later relented on trying to have Taylor jailed after a special hearing in which she called in prosecutors, Taylor and others to discuss why she had not been informed about his expected absence from the hearing.

The memo from Falcon also reveals a simmering dispute between the Assumption Sheriff's Office and LeBlanc over her denial of two warrants in the weeks leading up the disclosure of her romantic relationship with Prejean.

Falcon sent Babin the memo shortly before they together publicly claimed that LeBlanc had refused to sign the narcotics warrant because of her close "personal relationship" with Prejean. Babin began notifying defendants of a possible conflict of interest due to the then-uncertain nature of the close relationship.

At the time, Prejean had denied having had a romantic relationship with the judge, though he admitted to it in early January. LeBlanc admitted to it last month after neither confirming nor denying it for weeks.

She also called a former law clerk of one of the other judges in the 23rd Judicial District a "n*****" in the text messages. LeBlanc had accused Prejean of having an affair with the woman, a charge he has denied.

