A jury will be allowed to hear testimony that a former LSU student charged in the fatal 2017 alcohol-related hazing of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver was vocal about not wanting Gruver in the fraternity, a judge ruled Tuesday.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham also said jurors can hear testimony that Matthew Alexander Naquin, who is scheduled to stand trial July 8 on negligent homicide, tore up Gruver's bid card and said the 18-year-old freshman from Roswell, Georgia, was not a good fit.

+3 Ex-LSU student 'vocal' about not wanting Max Gruver in fraternity before hazing death, new court filings show A former LSU student accused of negligent homicide in the fatal 2017 alcohol-related hazing of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver was "vocal" a…

Gruver died in September 2017 following a hazing ritual that senior Phi Delta Theta members called "Bible study," in which pledges were required to drink hard liquor when they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity, prosecutors have alleged.

Higginbotham also heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutor Morgan Johnson and Naquin's attorney, John McLindon, on the hot-button issue of whether Naquin can be ordered to turn over the passcode to his cellphone.

The judge signed a search warrant for the phone in November 2017, and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office seized it. But authorities have been unable to unlock the phone to access its contents.

McLindon argued that Naquin, 20, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is asserting his 5th Amendment right to remain silent and not incriminate himself. Johnson told the judge that the valid search warrant "extinguished" Naquin's privacy rights to the phone contents sought by prosecutors.

Higginbotham said he will issue a ruling Jan. 28.