A Baton Rouge woman accused of second degree murder after her 2-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl wants a judge to release her from jail and send her to a treatment facility for her drug addiction.
Whitney Ard, 29, told the judge in a letter that she has been using drugs for the past six years and became dependent after giving birth to her first child. She said she has lied, has stolen from family members and has prostituted herself to support her habit.
“I couldn’t find the power to break out of my addiction on my own,” the letter says. “I desperately need help.”
Baton Rouge police arrested Ard on negligent homicide Aug. 2, about five weeks after her toddler son, Mitchell Robinson III, overdosed on fentanyl. A grand jury subsequently indicted her on second-degree murder, a more serious charge.
Ard has been incarcerated since her arrest and she faces an arraignment Nov. 15. No trial date has been set.
In a six-page handwritten letter, added to her court file Oct. 13, Ard detailed to 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham how she was prescribed pain medication after a motorcycle crash during her senior year in high school. Shortly afterward, she gave birth to her now-6-year-old daughter and became hooked.
She said she’s been through detox twice and received treatment at the ACER Recovery Outpatient Center while she was pregnant with her son. She said she wants to enter an extended treatment program, then be placed in a sober living facility or put under house arrest.
“Judge Higginbotham, I can assure you if you grant me the opportunity to go get help, you’ll be saving my life as well as giving me a second chance at life,” she wrote. “A chance that you will not regret as I will abide by any and all recommendations that you set. I’m confident my lawyer will prove me to be a great candidate for these conditions as I am not the monster the media is portraying me to be. I am a grieving mother who needs help.”
The toddler's death thrust Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services into the spotlight and prompted a state investigation. Robinson became a poster child of the agency’s dire staffing shortages and funding woes, another casualty emblematic of DCFS’ failures to protect children living in dangerous conditions. DCFS had been notified on separate occasions in April and June about Ard bringing her unresponsive son to the hospital with what proved to be prior fentanyl overdoses.
Police found four ounces of fentanyl and methamphetamine, nearly $26,000 in cash and an illegal “ghost gun” after raiding Ard’s Denova Street home on May 11. Narcotics officers were investigating a 32-year-old Baton Rouge man identified in court documents as Robinson’s father.
“I’m looking at a situation where so many drugs were present that it was inevitable for a child to get into fentanyl,” Judge Tarvald Smith said during an Aug. 2 hearing.
Attorney Dale Glover, who had represented Ard previously, declined comment Thursday, saying he had not been fully retained to represent her in the murder case.
Ard said she has been demonized because of the publicity surrounding the case.
“I took my time writing this letter because I want you to get to know me personally and not listen to the media, as the monster they portray me to be,” she stated.