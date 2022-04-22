A Baton Rouge man accused in the 2011 killing and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, will get a new lawyer and a new trial date, a judge decided Friday over the objection of a prosecutor who said the defendant is "manipulating the system."
Oscar Lozada, 46, was scheduled to stand trial May 2 on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying, but he complained to state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts during a hearing that his attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Stephen Sterling, is not properly representing him.
"I'm in the clouds right now. I feel I don't have any defense at all," Lozada told the judge.
Sterling, who has been Lozada's lawyer since late 2020, defended his representation but said Lozada doesn't want to go to trial and doesn't want to negotiate with the state.
Foxworth-Roberts initially found that Sterling is capable of effectively representing Lozada, and she said she would not upset the May 2 trial date, but after Lozada then said he wanted to represent himself, the judge granted his request to relieve Sterling and she postponed the trial.
The judge ordered the East Baton Rouge Public Defenders Office to appoint another one of its lawyers to take over the Lozada case. The May 2 court date has been converted to a status conference. A new trial date was not set.
Prosecutor Dana Cummings objected to Lozada getting a new attorney and a new trial date.
"He has a really good attorney over there. He's not entitled to choose the attorney he wants," she said. "I believe Mr. Lozada is manipulating the system."
Cummings said it will probably be at least another year before the case is tried.
"The prejudice is to the victim's family," she said.
Before leaving the courtroom, the prosecutor stressed that "all plea offers are withdrawn" and "off the plate."
Lozada, who faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged, rejected an offer in 2020 to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year prison term.
Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found, but her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.
Authorities say Lozada killed and dismembered his wife, who was 51 at the time, and fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter. Venezuela has no extradition agreement with the United States. Lozada, however, was arrested in 2018 in Mexico and brought back to Baton Rouge.
He confessed to killing and dismembering his wife, officials have said. Lozada tried to have the confession tossed out, but the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled it can be used at his trial.
The couple's teenaged daughter lives with her maternal side of the family in her mother's home country of Belgium.
The girl, who was 4 when her mother disappeared, wrote a letter to Foxworth-Roberts last summer, saying she misses her father and asking the judge for leniency for him.
Her letter, written in Spanish, was filed into the court record six days after a letter her father wrote to the judge was filed into the record. Lozada likewise begged for his freedom. He wrote that he found Jesus, has "seen the errors of my past mistakes" and repented.
Lozada revealed in his letter that he has a wife in Mexico who needs his help to support her and her two daughters.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III has labeled Lozada's letter "offensive" and said "although the defendant mentions his present wife and his daughter, he … makes no mention of his wife who was so brutally murdered."
Cummings has stated in court documents that the woman's body was dismembered and disposed of in buckets. Lozada bought 5-gallon buckets, large plastic bins and concrete mix around the time of her disappearance, court filings say.
Lozada wrote in a recent court filing that "the only evidence the state has is a shopping trip to Lowe's Hardware with his daughter."
He twice accompanied detectives in October 2018 to several locations off Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in an unsuccessful effort to recover Sylviane Lozada's remains.
Her death followed years of documented domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, authorities have said. Foxworth-Roberts last year gave prosecutors permission to bring up three alleged domestic abuse incidents at Lozada's trial.