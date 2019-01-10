A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man has been indicted in the fatal Sept. 9 shooting of an aspiring rapper at a Victoria Drive mobile home park.

Tyree D. Richard, of 5685 Winchester Ave., was indicted on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Jeremiah Hall, 26. He performed under the name `Jeremiah da Profit,' his family said.

Richard is accused of approaching Hall and a 25-year-old man at Nelson's Mobile Home Village with a gun to confront them about an earlier incident involving Richard's brother and Hall, an arrest report says. The other man also was shot but survived.

Richard faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.