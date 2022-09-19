New Orleans native and popular early 2000s rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty Monday to rape, strangulation, drug and other charges brought by an Ascension Parish grand jury earlier this month.
Michael Lawrence Tyler, who goes by the stage name Mystikal and earned two Grammy nominations for his work, entered the plea at his arraignment in Gonzales.
This early not guilty plea, almost pro forma in most criminal cases, kicks off the pre-trial process as Tyler's defense attorney will seek to gather what information sheriff's investigators and prosecutors have gathered against him.
Tyler, 51, of Prairieville has been accused in a strange and violent attack July 30 on a woman at his home in a part of the northern Ascension community off Swamp Road.
Sheriff's deputies say Tyler took her car keys and held her against her will, raped and strangled her, and, at one point, prayed with her to remove her “bad spirits."
Tyler ended up taking cash from the woman, who had been seeking financial assistance from him, before she left his home, deputies have said.
The drug charges stem from narcotics found in Tyler's home after his arrest amid claims from the victim that she had seen a white crystalline substance in the home.
Tyler's former attorney has said the rapper has had a longstanding relationship for years and had never before been accused of attacking her.
The grand jury charged Tyler on Sept. 6 with single counts of first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, two indictments against him say.
The first-degree rape count brings a mandatory life sentence with conviction.
Since his arrest, Tyler has remained in Ascension Parish Prison without bail under a judge's order.
His attorney, Joel Pearce, has already filed motions for law enforcement's evidence, known as discovery. Pearce is also seeking a new hearing where he can question a sheriff's investigator about the case and is also seeking to have 23rd Judicial District Judge Steven Tureau reconsider his no bail ruling from last month, according to court papers.
Tyler is a lifetime registered sex offender after his 2003 conviction for sexual assault and extortion.
He has had several other arrests since the mid-1990s for marijuana possession, misdemeanor domestic violence and first-degree rape, but none has led to a conviction.
Tyler rose to national fame in the 1990s and is best known for his 2000 hit single "Shake (It Fast)." On the strength of that song, Tyler's 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" sold more than a million copies.
Tyler no longer has a contract with a major record label, but he had continued to perform.
He was nominated for two Grammy awards in early 2003. But his career was derailed soon after by his sexual assault conviction, which jailed him until early 2010.