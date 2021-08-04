Claiming he's "not a problem child," a Baton Rouge teenager awaiting trial in the 2019 shooting death of a 74-year-old woman is begging a judge to release him from jail after another arrest.

The victim's daughter, however, said her grieving family is "appalled" that Xavier Cade believes his feelings on wanting release are appropriate and added that Cade is "minimizing the reality of violently taking my mother's life."

Cade, 16, had been free on bond for nearly a year in the slaying of Angela Haymon when he was arrested again in May, and District Judge Beau Higginbotham revoked his bond.

Now, in a letter to the judge, Cade apologized to Higginbotham and asked the judge to allow him to be released from the Juvenile Detention Center and let him return to his family.

Cade noted that almost a year ago he was released from juvenile custody on bond, giving him "another chance to be in the world to be with my family, friends."

"Recently I was placed back in the J.D.C. for something that made the news and I wanna say that I'm sorry," he wrote. "I don't want you to feel that I take you as a joke because I promise you your honor that I don't it's not what it seems."

"I beg you Judge Higginbotham please lift my hold and allow me to be home with my family and let me show you that I'm capable of doing good, just like I was doing before this recent charge," he said.

"I pray every day and every night that you recognize that I'm not a problem child, all I want is one more chance," Cade continued in his letter to the judge. "If I blow it this time you can do as you please. I just want another chance."

Haymon's daughter, Becky Everton, reacted strongly to Cade's letter.

"It's shocking to our family that Mr. Cade is feeling as if he is the victim while facing charges of murder," Everton said Wednesday.

"He speaks of wanting to be with his family, however he is being charged as an adult for an adult crime, and he gave up any juvenile rights once he took another person's life," she said. "Our family will never have the ability to be with my mother again."

"Being with family is a privilege," Everton added, "and Mr. Cade gave up that privilege when he made the choice to take a life."

Cade is due in Higginbotham's courtroom Thursday for a previously scheduled sanity hearing. Cade's attorney had asked that two psychiatrists evaluate him and report back on his mental capacity to help his defense, and whether he suffered from mental illness at the time.

Margaret Lagattuta, who represents Cade, said she could not discuss the specifics of his May arrest because it is a juvenile court matter.

In the murder case, Cade is accused of fatally shooting Haymon on Dec. 30, 2019, during an attempted burglary at her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.

Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport when Cade allegedly shot her in the chest, authorities have said.

Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens — Xavier Cade and his brother — and shot Cade while he fled. Cade was arrested after undergoing surgery.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials have said the hunting rifle used to kill Haymon had been stolen a week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from her house.

Xavier Cade turned 15 several weeks before the shooting and is being prosecuted as an adult on a second-degree murder charge. His trial is set for Sept. 20.

He faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years if found guilty as charged.

His brother, Jerome Cade, was accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's house. A juvenile court judge last year found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.