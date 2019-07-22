A sanity hearing for alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe, who is accused of slaying three men and wounding another in four shootings in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes in 2017, was pushed back Tuesday until Sept. 11 to give doctors more time to prepare their reports.

Sharpe, 38, of Clinton, has been evaluated by three doctors in regard to whether he was sane when he allegedly committed the shootings, but only one report has been finalized, retired state District Judge Bruce Bennett was told Tuesday.

Sharpe already has been declared competent to stand trial by judges in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes.

He's charged in East Baton Rouge with second-degree murder in the September 2017 killing of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., 66.

Sharpe is charged in East Feliciana with second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, 62, and first-degree murder in the October 2017 slaying of Brad DeFranceschi, 48.

He's also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe told investigators the killings were intended to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report states.

Sharpe also said he had other tags that hadn’t been filled when he was arrested in October 2017, the report says. He called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to all four charges against him. If a jury finds Sharpe not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be civilly committed and would not be subject to any criminal penalties, his attorney, Tommy Damico, has said.

Doctors have reported that Sharpe recalls nothing of the events, which all took place within a 25-mile radius of Clinton, Damico said.

Sharpe’s alleged victims were either working or walking on their properties near the road when they were shot.