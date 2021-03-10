A Baton Rouge man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy during a domestic violence rampage across the city in October will be examined by two mental health professionals before his case moves any further.

State District Judge Christopher Dassau has appointed psychiatrist Lynn Simon and psychologist Jesse Lambert to evaluate Kendrick D. Myles, who has pleaded not guilty to a host of charges stemming from the Oct. 15 rampage.

Myles, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of toddler Azariah Thomas, six counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was indicted on those counts last month.

Myles, of the 9700 block of Patio Court, also is charged with simple arson in a June 1 incident, and battery of a correctional facility employee on Nov. 13.

Dassau has scheduled a sanity hearing for April 21.

In the arson case, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta stated in a January court filing that Myles "may lack the mental competency" to assist in his defense based on her observations and those of investigators, as well as information from his mother.

"The accused may have been suffering from mental illness at the time of the alleged commission of the crime, and as a result thereof is not responsible under the law for whatever actions he may have done at the time," Lagattuta added.

Police say Myles' October rampage began when he allegedly kidnapped his 9-year-old nephew from a home on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Myles and the boy than traveled to a house on Osceola Street several miles away, where Myles allegedly kicked in the door, started fighting with the people inside and shot someone in the hand.

Myles left that scene with his abducted nephew still in tow and shot up a home in the Zion City neighborhood on West Upland Avenue, where Azariah Thomas was killed. Myles then traveled to Snipe Street, in the Scotlandville area, where he fired multiple rounds during a shootout with another relative who came to that location to rescue the kidnapped child, police said. No one was injured by that gunfire.

Myles was finally taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours. Police rescued the kidnapped child, who was not injured.

Myles faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.