A 70-year-old Gonzales man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl last year was indicted this week by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Byron E. Beverly Jr., of 5440 Court Yard Drive, was charged with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The girl told an adult that Beverly inappropriately touched her at a Labor Day 2018 gathering, and the adult reported it to law enforcement, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest report states.

During a forensic interview the girl detailed multiple incidents in which she said Beverly raped or inappropriately touched her, the report says.

She also told deputies that Beverly once showed her a pornographic video of a woman performing oral sex on a man, and asked the girl if they could do the same, according to the report. He later forced her to perform oral sex on him, the report states.